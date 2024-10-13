Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,450.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,421.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,390.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

