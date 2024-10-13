Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.85 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

