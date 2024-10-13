Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,798,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 1,704,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,217,000 after buying an additional 1,044,988 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

