Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $945,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 313,525 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CVS Health by 402.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $110,816,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

