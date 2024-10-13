Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $31.79 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $411.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

