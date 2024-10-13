Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 60,155 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 4.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $117,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after acquiring an additional 881,992 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.6 %

BMO stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

