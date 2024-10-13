Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and approximately $178.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.04 or 0.03927852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00045783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 44,995,142,608.92816 with 34,967,190,801.543884 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.35654038 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1267 active market(s) with $159,599,925.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

