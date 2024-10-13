Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Cansortium stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 69,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

