Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Cansortium stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 69,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.