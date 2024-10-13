Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 5.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $139,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,195,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,378 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after buying an additional 1,395,600 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,080,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,949,000 after buying an additional 2,952,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $62.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

