Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 264,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 176,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

