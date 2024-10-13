Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.9 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
CCORF remained flat at $6.90 during midday trading on Friday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
