Cameron Lionel Groome Sells 220,000 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$72,776.00.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance
MBX opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The company has a market cap of C$46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.
About Microbix Biosystems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microbix Biosystems
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.