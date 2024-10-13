Cameron Lionel Groome Sells 220,000 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$72,776.00.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

MBX opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The company has a market cap of C$46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

