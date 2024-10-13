Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buzzi Price Performance

Buzzi Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. 142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Buzzi has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.89.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

