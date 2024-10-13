Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $57,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,224.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WOW opened at $5.13 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $434.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

