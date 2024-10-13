Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

