Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
