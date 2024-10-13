Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 907,157 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,603,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

