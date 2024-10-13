Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $167.67

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.