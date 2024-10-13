Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) PT at $11.17

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $96,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.