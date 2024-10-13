Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) PT at $11.17

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %
Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.
Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $96,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.