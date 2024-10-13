Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) PT at $66.58

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

