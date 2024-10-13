Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$77.56

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.56.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$53.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.10. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$45.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.