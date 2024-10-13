Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$77.56

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.56.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
