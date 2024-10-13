Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 383.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $52.20 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

