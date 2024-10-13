Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,856 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 5,225,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

