Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.38 on Friday, hitting $402.02. 2,110,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.37. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.