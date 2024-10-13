Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,501 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,163. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

