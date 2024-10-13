Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.