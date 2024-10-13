Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 79.2% in September

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

