Boeing (NYSE:BA) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -9.970–9.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.8 billion-$17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.4 billion.
Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $151.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.85. Boeing has a twelve month low of $146.26 and a twelve month high of $267.54.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
