Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.57 and last traded at $149.33. Approximately 2,503,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,011,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

