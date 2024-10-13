Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 99,381 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $14.65.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,106,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,243,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

