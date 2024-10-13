Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

BLMN stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 58,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

