BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on October 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.81. 97,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,590. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

