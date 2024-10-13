BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on October 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.81. 97,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,590. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
