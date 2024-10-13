Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,007. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.