Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,007. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

