BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $1,077.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $960.00 to $1,077.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $990.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $831.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $996.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $161,918,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $147,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

