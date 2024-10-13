BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

