BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.