BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE MYN opened at $10.64 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.