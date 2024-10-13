BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE MYN opened at $10.64 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

