BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 70,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,331. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

