BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

MVT opened at $11.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.