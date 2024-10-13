BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

MVT opened at $11.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.