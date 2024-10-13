BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHD opened at $12.83 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

