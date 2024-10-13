BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 101,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,713. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

