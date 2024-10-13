BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,713. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.