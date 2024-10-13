BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MUI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 449,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

