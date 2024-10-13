Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 101,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

