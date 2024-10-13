BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 69,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,225. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

