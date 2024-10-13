BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 236,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,518. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
See Also
