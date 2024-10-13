BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTA opened at $10.61 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

