BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 56,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,168. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

