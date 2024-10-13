BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 23,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

