BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 23,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.16.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.