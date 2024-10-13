BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 495,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,684,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,192,643.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,517,680 shares of company stock worth $11,241,823.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

