BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. 45,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,603. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
