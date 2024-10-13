BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. 45,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,603. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

